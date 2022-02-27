New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As COVID-19 cases continue to dip in the country, many states, including Jharkhand have decided to reopen schools. Jharkhand state government has permitted all schools and coaching centers in all districts to reopen from March 7 to conduct classes for Class 1 and above. In addition, Anganwadi centers are also allowed to open.

list of states UTs where will be reopening from April-March?

Jharkhand

Schools in Jharkhand will reopen from March 7. The decision to allow schools across Jharkhand to reopen was taken in a meeting organized by the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority which was presided over by CM Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand government also permitted the opening of all shops and commercial establishments for normal hours. But the ban on activities like fairs, processions, and exhibitions will continue. Covid-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks in public places will be enforced as before.

Delhi

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi will be resumed in offline mode for all classes from April 1. As per the guidelines by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, schools will run only physical classes, and no online classes will be held.

"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on February 25.

List of states where schools have already started?

Earlier, educational institutions in Telangana were allowed to reopen from February 1. Madhya Pradesh government decided to reopen schools with 50 percent capacity for students of classes 1-12 from February 1. Haryana allowed schools for classes 10-12 to reopen from February 1 for physical classes. Rajasthan government decided to reopen its schools till class 5 from February 16 onwards. Uttar Pradesh government allowed schools for all classes to reopen from February 14. In addition, Maharashtra schools for classes 1 to 12 re-opened from January 24 with COVID-19 protocols.

