New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Nearly a year after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several states and UTs have decided to reopen schools and colleges from March 1. As the deadly virus cases are now steadily dropping, the offline classes are going to resume in states such as Bihar, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, among others.

The states who are reopening the schools will have to follow the coronavirus guidelines strictly. In March, states are re-opening the schools for students belonging to the grade 1-5. It is to be noted that the attendance of the students in offline classes is not mandatory. Students who will be coming to school are required to bring written consent from their parents.

Here we have brought you the complete list of schools reopening from March 1 across the nation:

Bihar

The classes for students belonging from 1 to 5 will reopen from March 1. Earlier, the state government reopened the classes for 6 to 12 with 50 per cent strength in February.

Haryana

The classes for students belonging from 1-2 will reopen from March 1. Earlier, the state government reopened the classes for 3 to 5 on February 24.

Meghalaya

The state government has ordered to reopen all the classes including, Kindergarten and playschools under, COVID-19 guidelines.

Mizoram

The state government have allowed the colleges and universities to reopen from March 1.

Jammu and Kashmir

The government is preparing to open all the schools in UT from March 1. However, the elementary classes will join the schools from March 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, classes for the 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted offline. The CBSE and state boards have released the necessary details such as syllabus, date sheet, practical exams, etc. While, the students upto class 8th will be promoted, based on their project.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv