Due to the spike in covid-19 cases, the government has once again taken the strict measure of shutting down schools in states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhatisgarh, among others. Check out the list:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Coronavirus cases have been rising across India steadily, forcing states and union territories (UTs) to impose several restrictions, including and partial lockdowns and night curfews. On Sunday, the country reported over 62,700 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since October, sparking fears of a second COVID wave.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, several states and UT governments -- including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhatisgarh -- have also closed schools and colleges. Here is a list of the state where schools and colleges are closed:

Punjab

Due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases, the schools have been closed, and they will reopen on March 31. On the other hand, the board examination of class 12 and 10, which were supposed to take place from March 22 and April 9 has been postponed. The examination will take place from April 20 and May 4.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government has ordered to shut down schools for the students of class 1 to 8. The schools and colleges in the state will reopen on March 31.

Gujarat

The schools have been shut in cities including Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot. The schools are closed till April 10. The board examination in Gujarat will begin on May 10.

Madhya Pradesh

Due to the surge in covid cases, the private and government schools in Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur will remain closed till March 31.

Maharashtra

Owing to the fresh cases of coronavirus, the schools are shut till March 31 in Pune, Latur, Palghar, among others.

Puducherry

The schools in the state are shut from March 22 for classes 1 to 8. The schools for these classes will open from March 31.

Talking about the other states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, among others have no plan for reopening the schools for class 1 to 8. Telangana and Chhatisgarh also ordered to close the schools till March 31.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma