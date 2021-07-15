School Reopening News: With the decline in the new cases, several states are now mulling to reopen schools and colleges in accordance with the prescribed COVID protocols and appropriate behaviour by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has hit the education sector across the globe with educational institutions including schools, colleges, coaching centres being shut due to the lockdowns. In India, schools and colleges have been closed since last year when the COVID-19 outbreak caused havoc across the nation. However, with the decline in the number of new infections across the country, several states are now mulling to reopen schools and colleges in accordance with the prescribed COVID protocols and appropriate behaviour by the government. States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have even opened schools from today (July 15). However, during school time, strict adherence to COVID norms including wearing a mask and following physical distance is most important.

States where schools are opened or will be opened this month:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government today reopened schools for students of classes 8th-12th in areas where there are no coronavirus cases. The decision has been taken by the state government after discussions with parents regarding the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools, taking permission from village panchayats and sending children to school.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools will open from July 26 in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister announced on Wednesday. While announcing the CM said that physical classes for 11th and 12th class students will start with 50 per cent capacity. He further said that a decision regarding the resumption of other classes will be taken in August. The Chief Minister said that if the situation remains under control, class 9th-10th and then middle and primary classes will be started from August 15 in a sequential manner.

Gujarat

Schools for class 12th, colleges and technical institutions have reopened in Gujarat with 50 per cent attendance from Thursday (July 15). During this, protocols related to coronavirus like wearing of masks, strict adherence to social distance etc. are included. However, physical presence is not mandatory and if students are asked to appear in person then the authorities of schools, colleges and technical institutions will have to take permission of the parents.

Haryana

It has been decided to open all the schools in Haryana from July 16 for classes 9 to 12, while schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen from July 23. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has told that the educational institutions will have to strictly follow the protocol of Corona during this period.

Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has directed to resume classes from IX to XII from July 16. At the same time, the opposition has demanded a reconsideration of the decision to reopen the schools. The Chief Minister had recently announced that schools would be opened soon in view of the decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus.

Bihar

State educational institutions have opened in Bihar from July 12 2021. During this period, 11th and 12th schools, all degree colleges, all government and private universities and technical institutes in the state have been opened with 50 per cent attendance of some student numbers.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has reopened primary and upper primary schools for teachers and staff. At the same time, students are still not allowed to come to school till further orders. At present, only online classes are going on in the state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan