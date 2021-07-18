School Reopening News: Here we have brought you the list of states who are going to re-open the schools from the upcoming week:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are declining in the country, several states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka, are planning to reopen the physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions. So far, the classes were going on virtually, however, now state governments are pursuing to reopen the schools for the betterment of the students.

In India, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were shut down, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020. However, now schools are planning to open schools keeping in mind the safety of the students. Some states have already opened the physical classes for the Class 11 and 12 students.

Madhya Pradesh

The state government has direct the schools to reopen the physical classes for classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent capacity. The schools will reopen under strict COVID-19 protocol.

Haryana

The schools for classes 9 to 12 have already open, now the state government is going to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

Karnataka

CM BS Yediyurappa directed the schools and colleges to reopen from July 26, 2021. Only students who have been vaccinated will be allowed to attend the class.

Odisha

The state government has directed the schools to reopen physical classes for students of classes 10 to 12 from July 26, 2021. Compulsory attendance is not mandatory, only students who have the consent of their parents will be allowed to attend the classes.

Chandigarh

The schools in UT for classes 9 to 12 will reopen from July, Monday. However, only those students will be allowed who have the written consent of their parents.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv