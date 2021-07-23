School Reopening News: States including Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar have reopened schools for senior students, and now they are further reopening the schools

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After is witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases in India, slowly and steadily, state governments have started reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions in an offline mode. The educational institutions were closed after the outbreak of the deadly virus in March 2020, and ever since then, the classes are being held virtually.

States including Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Odisha have reopened schools for senior students, and now they are further reopening the schools for middle to class 1 students. Here check out the list of states further reopening schools for students:

Gujarat

The state government has directed the schools to resume the classes from 9 to 11 from July 26, 2021. Schools have been allowed to reopen only at 50 per cent capacity, that is, students have to attend the school on alternate days. Earlier, the state resume class for 12 students from July 15.

Himachal Pradesh

The state government has given nod to schools to reopen for classes 10 to 12 from August 2, 2021. Not just this, during the cabinet meeting held in the state, officials have decided to reopen the coaching centres from July 26, 2021.

Rajasthan

The state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara has announced the decision of reopening the schools in the state. The schools will reopen from August 2, 2021, this decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. However, complete details are awaited.

Bihar

After witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government has decided to reopen the schools for the remaining classes. The physical classes from 1 to 10 will resume from the second week of August 2021.

Meanwhile, recently Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research shared his views on states reopening schools. He said, “Once India starts considering, it'll be wise to open primary schools first before opening secondary schools.” He further urged schools to vaccinate all the support staff, such as school bus drivers, teachers and other members.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv