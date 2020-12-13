It is reported that Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are ready with the plan for commencing practical examination, check details inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The classes for students were disrupted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the reports suggest that the Class 10 and 12 students will be called up to school after December 15 for the practical examination. The reports also suggest that the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are ready with the plan for commencing practical examination and they are going to call the students in small groups and at that time only practical exam work will be done.

Recently, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, during his live webinar, answered the queries of many students regarding the upcoming board exams and CBSE practical exams and he said that the syllabus for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams 2021 has already been reduced by 30 percent in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and no further reduction in the syllabus will be made.

According to sources, it is reported that the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools have been asked to prepare a plan at the regional level in this regard. On the other hand, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal interacted with students from across the country, where he talked about the reopening of schools across the country. He said that even though the schools in 12 states have been reopened recently, the attendance of students remains very low.

He also talked about CBSE practical exams, he said, “The CBSE practical exams are conducted at the school level. In case the students are not able to take the practical sessions, then the government shall take a call on this".

However, the students across the country have been demanding the postponement of CBSE board exams 2021 as little to no classroom teaching has taken place this year due to the pandemic.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma