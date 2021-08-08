School Reopening News: States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana have allowed the schools to reopen under the strict coronavirus guideline.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a considerable dip in the COVID-19 cases, several states and UTs have announced to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana have allowed the schools to reopen under the strict coronavirus guideline. However, some states and UTs, including Delhi, are mulling over to resume physical classes due to the possible third wave.

Here is a complete list of states that are going to reopen the schools from the coming week:

Maharashtra

The state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced to reopen schools for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and classes 8 to 12 in urban areas from August 17, 2021.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government earlier this week announced the reopening of schools for intermediate students from August 16, 2021, with 50 per cent capacity. Along with this, it announced the reopening of colleges and universities from September 1, 2021.

Odisha

The state government has allowed reopening colleges and universities from August 16, 2021, while a decision regarding schools is still pending.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government announced to reopen schools for August 16, 2021, under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka

The state government will resume physical classes for students of 9 to 12 from August 23, 2021. The classes will be held on alternate days under the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has allowed the schools to resume classes for students of 9 to 12 from September 1, 2021. The classes will be held with only 50 per cent capacity.

Meghalaya

The state education minister Lakhmen Rymbui is planning to reopen schools from mid-August, 2021. However, he has yet not announced the date.

West Bengal

The state government is planning to resume physical classes in schools after the Puja vacations, that is, in November 2021.

Delhi

The national capital is also planning to reopen schools, colleges and universities in offline mode. The Delhi government has formed a committee, including officials of Education and Health Departments to chalk out SOP keeping in mind the safety of students.

