New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Is it mandatory for schools to reopen for October 15? This question has been frequently asked by parents across India after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, allowing schools to reopen in October.

In its Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the Union Home Ministry had allowed schools and educational institutions to reopen from October in a 'graded manner'. The Home Ministry, however, had clarified in its guidelines that state and union territory (UT) government will have the final say and will be allowed to decide in this regard after October 15.

"The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions--Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," the Union Home Ministry had said in its guidelines.

Ramesh Pokhriyal thanks Home Ministry for permit to reopen schools from Oct 15

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has thanked the Home Ministry for allowing schools and educational institutes to reopen from October 15 in a 'graded manner'. In a video message, Nishank asserted that the central government's main aim is to ensure the safety and security of the students amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, adding that there should be "no politics on education".

"Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. I am grateful to the Home Minister for permission to reopen schools. The Home Ministry and Health Ministry have cooperated with the Education Ministry. Whether it be the conducting of JEE, NEET or the final exams, they have been really helpful," news agency ANI quoted Nishank as saying.

"Our objective is that the academic year of the students should be saved. My request is that vested interests should not do politics on the subject of education. The 33 crore students of our country should fight with the coronavirus education and emerge victorious in the battle," he added.

All schools, colleges and educational institutions across India were closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus in the country. However, the Centre has given several relaxations and now has allowed schools to reopen from October 15 in a 'graded manner'.

