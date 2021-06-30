The Delhi government has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in online teaching-learning mode for government and government-aided schools for the new academic session.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the Coronavirus situation is still prevalent in the country, the Delhi government is in no haste to reopen schools and colleges in the national capital. However, concerns over the academic loss of students are also paramount amongst many. Amid this, the Delhi government has taken a mid-way to connect students and teachers through online mediums. Several other states have also taken decisions on the reopening of schools. Here’s how different states are planning to open the schools in July.

Delhi's three-phase action plan

The Delhi government has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in online teaching-learning mode for government and government-aided schools for the new academic session. This means although schools will remain closed physically due to the ongoing pandemic but students and teachers will connect through the online medium. The Delhi government has also prepared an action plan for the emotional and mental health of students via fun activities.

Announcing this news Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said a three-phase action plan has been prepared for the academic session 2021-22. The first phase will start from June 28 during which teachers and students (along with parents when needed) will connect online. The second phase will start from July 5 in which teachers will also start providing support for emotional and mental health. The third phase will start from August during which focus on classroom-based activities will be kept and subject-based worksheets will be given to classes Nursery to VIII.

UP schools reopen from July 1

In UP’s Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida schools will reopen from July 1. However, children will not be called to attend school. Only teachers are asked to visit schools to help in accessing class 10 and 12 results.

When will schools open in Haryana?

Currently, schools are physically closed in Haryana. However, online classes have started. The schools in the state will open only when the Coronavirus situation is under control.

