New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 forced the state governments to shut down the educational institutions and once again adopted the virtual mode to teach the students. However, now as the cases are declining, the Haryana government is planning to re-open physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions. CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday asked to chalk out a plan to reopen the schools at the earliest amid the strict COVID-19 protocols.

"As of now, the COVID-19 curve is flattened. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest," Haryana CM Khattar said in an official release.

Khattar presided over a review meeting regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)in Haryana. In the review meeting, he said that the state is on the way to ensure the successful implementation of NEP by 2025.

"Since the announcement of NEP, dedicated efforts have already been made by both the state and Central governments for spreading extensive awareness among the teachers, stakeholders, but making each child who is the real beneficiary of this policy-aware is the need of the hour," Khattar said, as reported by PTI.

He further talked about the possibility of offering foreign languages in schools in each district. He asked to open the schools with residential facilities and cluster plans.

Currently, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are closed in the state. Earlier, the state government was planning to re-open the physical classes from June, however, seeing the spike in the cases they deferred the plan.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state board HBSE has cancelled class 10 and 12 board exams. Haryana Board has declared class 10 board result while class 12 board result is yet to be declared.

