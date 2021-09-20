School Reopening News: As we have reached the end of September, many states have reached the second phase of reopening the school, colleges and other educational institutions.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are declining in India, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Assam have reopened the schools in an offline mode. Earlier, schools for classes 9 to 12 resumed, now they have decided to reopen the classes for primary sections. Along with this, even colleges are reopening in Odisha for a certain batch of students.

As we have reached the end of September, many states have reached the second phase of reopening the school, colleges and other educational institutions. Here, we have brought you the complete list of states where schools and colleges are opening from today:

Jharkhand

Today, schools will be reopening for classes 6 to 8. However, students attending the offline teaching mode will have to submit the consent of their parents, allowing you to study in offline mode. At the same time, the classes for the other 50 per cent will be held online.

Haryana

Today, schools will resume classes 1 to 3 with 50 per cent capacity. Also, attendance is not mandatory while attending offline teaching mode.

Madhya Pradesh

Today, schools will reopen for primary sections, that is, from class 1 to 5 and senior section class 11. The classes will resume with 50 per cent capacity, while classes 8, 10 and 12 will be conducted at 100 per cent capacity. The state government has allowed residential schools to resume their classes.

Rajasthan

Today, the schools will be resuming for students studying in classes 6 to 8. The classes will reopen with 50 per cent capacity, and attendance is not mandatory in an offline mode.

Assam

Today, schools will reopen for class 10 with 50 per cent capacity. Also, attendance is not mandatory while attending offline teaching mode.

Odisha

Today, colleges will resume for first-year undergraduate students. However, attendance is not mandatory, and SOPs have also been issued, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. College reopening is part of the first phase in the state.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv