The cases of Covid-19 in India is are declining with each passing day. India on Wednesday reported 1.61 lakh new cases with the daily positivity rate plunging to 9.26 per cent. Seeing the situation, many state governments decided to reopen schools and colleges in their states from February 01.

States including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana have resumed offline classes from February 1 onwards. However, schools are asked to maintain a strict Covid-19 protocol during the offline classes. Consent from the parent's side will be given to the education institutions allowing their kid to visit the school and the college.

Check out the state-wise updates on schools reopening below:

Maharashtra

The schools and colleges in Pune have already started on February 1. The timings for students of classes 1 to 8 will be half that of the regular timings. Students who are in class 9 to 10 will attend the classes as per regular timings. The colleges in Pune will work according to the normal schedule.

Madhya Pradesh

The schools in Madhya Pradesh have already opened from February 01, 2022. However, the government has asked the school authorities to start offline class with 50 per cent siting capacity.

Jharkhand

The schools and colleges in the state have reopened from February 1 for students of classes 1 to 12. The offline classes for students of classes of 9 to 12 will reopen in 7 districts from February 01. These states include Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega, and Bokaro as they have higher Covid cases.

West Bengal

As per the announcement of CM Mamata Banerjee, the schools and colleges in West Bengal for students of classes 8 to 12 will reopen from February 03.

Haryana

School for classes 10, 11, and 12 in Haryana will start from February 01 in offline mode.

Karnataka

All schools and colleges in Karnataka have already opened from February 01. "From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol," said Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Rajasthan

The government decided to reopen schools for classes 10 to 12 on February 1 whereas, schools for classes 6 to 8 will reopen in the state from February 10

Telangana

Schools and colleges in Telangana have resumed offline classes from February 01 with strict COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government allowed schools to resume offline classes from February 01. Playschools, LKG, and UKG classes will remain closed till further orders

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government extended the closure of schools and colleges in the state till February 6.

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges in Delhi will remain closed till further notice.

