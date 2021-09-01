Schools are re-opening in many states from today. Here's the list of states where students can attend offline classes. Scroll to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: As the graph of COVID-19 is consistently decreasing, schools and several educational institutes are re-opening their gates. In many states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and others, schools will start physical mode of classes from today however, students will get option to choose between online and offline mode of education.

Only after consent of parents, students will be able to return to their schools. Schools will take all the necessary precautions and maintain physical distancing in order to ensure safety of students and their teaching and non-teaching staff.

Here's a List of States that will resume offline classes from today:

Delhi

Allowing only 50% students per classroom, Delhi schools will resume offline classes from today. In the National Capital, government has announced that for classes 9 to 12, schools can sart offline classes, following consent of their Parents.DDMA has announced standard operation protocols to be followed in schools. The SOPs includemandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume from today for classes 1 to5. Earlier, the state had already allowed offline classes for students of classes 9 to 12 on August 16 and for classes 6 to 8 from August 23. Shools in the state will follow mandatory protocol in order to prevent any spread.

Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu for classes 9 to 12 and colleges and polytechnics will reopen from today that is Septeber 1. Chief Minister MK Stalin informed on Monday. With new regualtions, students can avail free bus service in the state of Tamil Nadu for commute to their educational institutes.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan for classes 9to 12 will re-open from today. With only 50 percent students allowed in school, Schools have converted the classes in to sessions. Each schools will have follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain physical distance.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will open from today allowing students of classes 6 to 12 to attend physical mode of classes. Earlier, the classes were only resumed for 9 to 12 but, as the graph lowered schools are allowed to call students of classes 6,7,8 also however, consent from parents is made mandatory for student to attend schools.

Telangana

Telangana schools will resume its physical mode of classes from today. The High Court of the state allowed re-opening of schools on August 31. High Court directed that no student will be forced to attend the physical classes and can opt for online mode of study. Consent from parents is made mandatory.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana will open fro primary classes 4 and 5 from September 1. Students can attend their school with a wriiten consent of theri Parents. The Haryana Government has already allowed schools for upper classes to open from August.

Assam

The state government is all set to resume physical classes in schools for classes 10 to 12 from September 1. Schools will have to follow mandatory sfety protocols fro safety of students and teachers. Consent from Parents is made mandatory.

Puducherry

The schools in Puducherry will resume from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 with 50% capacity.The school will hold classes in two shifts--morning and evening in an alternate manner. Schools will allow half students in morning shift and half in the evening.

Posted By: Ashita Singh