New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the declining trend in COVID-19 cases across several states in India, governments have decided to re-open schools and colleges to bring the lives of students back on track. While a number of states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Telangana have already reopened schools from February 1, many others will be resuming classes from February 7.

Here's a list of states, UTs where schools, colleges will reopen from February 7:

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for classes 9 to 12th along with degree colleges from February 7, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi. The decision has been taken in view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

He further added that all COVID-19 protocols, particularly wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and setting up a helpdesk, would be strictly followed.

"Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi," ANI tweet read.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will also reopen from February 7 for classes 9 to 12 amid COVID protocols. Only fully vaccinated teachers will be allowed to attend the schools. Colleges in the national capital will also reopen from Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced schools will reopen from 7th February for std 9-12. For Nursery to std 8 schools will reopen from 14th February. Meanwhile, classes will continue in Hybrid mode.

Bihar

As per the Bihar government's COVID-19 restrictions, the shutdown of the schools in the state ends on January 6. Therefore, it is expected that the schools will reopen from January 7. However, no official notification has come up in this regard. Chief Minister Nitish Kuma could take a decision on this today, in a meeting of the Disaster Management Group (CMG) which is likely to be held on Sunday.

Odisha

The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7. "However, physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha