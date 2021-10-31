New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: With a significant decline in Covid-19 cases, schools across the country are all set to resume offline classes after Diwali. While schools in several states and union territories (UTs) have resumed offline classes, several of them might restart physical classes after Diwali this year.



Here's is a list of states and UTs that will resume offline classes post-Diwali:



Delhi: The Delhi government has given a nod to the schools in the national capital to reopen for all classes from November 1. Earlier, the schools have resumed offline classes for students of standard 9 to 12 from September 1.



However, attendance for offline classes is not mandatory, and schools are asked to follow a hybrid way of teaching, which includes both online and offline classes.



West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that schools in the state will resume offline classes for classes 9 to 12 from November 16.



Earlier, the Chief Minister also said that schools will be reopened after Durga Puja on alternate days. With the schools resuming physical classes, the health and safety of children should not be hampered at any cost and thus necessary Covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed, said Banerjee.



Tamil Nadu: Schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume offline classes for students of 1 to 8 from November 1. Earlier, some schools had reopened classes for 9 to 12 from September 1.



Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked the schools to take proper Covid-19 precautions in order to maintain health and safety.



Karnataka: Several private schools in Karnataka took the decision of resuming offline classes post-Diwali, while government schools in the state have already reopened schools for classes 1 to 5 from October 25.



Kerala: Schools in the state will resume classes from November 1 for students who are in standard 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12. Teaching and non-teaching staff are directed to receive both their Covid-19 vaccine doses before the resumption of the school.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen