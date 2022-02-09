New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The cases of Covid-19 infections are declining in several states in the country. Seeing the situation, different state governments have decided to reopen schools and colleges in order to bring the life of students back on track. Several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan have already reopened schools and colleges from February 01.

Here's a complete list of states and UTs where schools and colleges are reopening or have reopened

Delhi

The Delhi government has given a nod to reopen schools in the city from February 07, for students of classes 9 to 12. However, students are required to follow strict Covid-19 protocols. Only those students who have received both their Covid jabs will be allowed to attend the offline classes.

Odisha

As per the announcement of the Odisha government, the schools and colleges in the state will reopen from February 7, but the physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14.

"Physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14," said Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary.

Haryana

Schools in Haryana for students of classes 1 to 9 will reopen from February 10, as per a new order issued on Tuesday. However, the online classes will continue. Apart from that, the state government had reopened universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, industrial training institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes.

"Concerned institutions may advise all the students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination (against Covid) while attending physical classes," the notice said.

Kerala

Schools for students who are in standard 1 to 9, creche, and kindergarten will reopen on 14 February. Offline classes for students of classes 10, 11, and 12 have already reopened on February 07.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government decided to reopen schools in the state from February 07 for students of classes 1 to 9.

Bihar

On Sunday the Bihar government decided to reopen schools for classes up to 8th with 50 per cent, while for classes 9 and above schools will be allowed to reopen with 100 per cent capacity along with colleges and coaching institutes.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12th along with degree colleges from February 7. As per the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi, Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, and regular sanitisation should be followed during the offline classes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen