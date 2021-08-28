School Reopening News: Delhi government has allowed resuming physical classes in schools, colleges and coaching institutes from September 1. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India has started witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases for a month now. Seeing this, the state governments have started reopening the schools in an offline mode for classes 9 to 12. Also, several states and UTs have resumed the physical classes in colleges and other educational institutions to give the children a better learning experience in the pandemic.

From September 1, 2021, we will see many states and UTs, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Rajasthan resuming physical classes for the first time after the second wave of COVID-19 while others, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reopening schools for further classes.

Here at English Jagran, we have brought you a complete list of states and UTs that are going to reopen the school, colleges and other educational institutions from September 1:

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal government has allowed resuming physical classes in schools, colleges and coaching institutes. However, the schools will open in a phased manner, that is, classes 9 to 12 will resume from September 1, while students from 6 to 8 will be allowed to go for physical classes from September 8 (second phase).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia further added that Delhi schools will have to follow strict COVID019 guidelines, and no students will be forced to attend the school. Parents' consent is mandatory for a student to attend physical classes.

Madhya Pradesh

State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1, 2021. The schools will resume with only 50 per cent capacity, and students will have to follow strict COVID-19 protocol. Also, attendance is not mandatory. However, if a student wants to attend the offline classes then, he/she is required a parents' consent.

Tamil Nadu

The schools in TN will reopen from September 6 for classes 9 to 12, while classes 1 to 8 will resume from post-September 15.

Karnataka

The state government has reopened physical classes for classes 9 to 12 and is now planning to reopen classes for students 1 to 6 from September. However, the state government has yet not announced any official date.

Rajasthan

The state government has announced to reopen schools from September 12, 2021. The schools will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity, and both non-teaching and teaching staff should have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Telangana

The state government has directed to reopen physical classes in all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching centres from September 1, 2021. The schools will resume classes from kindergarten to Class 12.

Puducherry

The schools in Puducherry will resume from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity. The school will hold classes in two shifts--morning and evening in an alternate manner.

Assam

The state government is all set to resume physical classes in schools for classes 10 to 12 from September 1.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv