New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid a steady decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have also started to reopen in several states and Union Territories (UTs). States such as West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and some UTs including Delhi, Chandigarh have resumed physical classes for some of the classes, if not all. However, schools and colleges are reopening with strict adherence to COVIOD-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols. Many states have made it mandatory for students to submit written consent from their parents or guardians to attend physical classes.

The Central Government on February 2 has also issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools and asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to decide at their level whether schools require consent from parents to allow students in classrooms. As per the new guidelines, it will be up to states and UTs if parents need to give such permission. However, the new guidelines have also asked parents to give their consent if states or UTs ask for it.

List of states where schools, colleges have reopened:

West Bengal:

Schools in West Bengal re-opened on February 16 for primary and upper primary students after a gap of about two years. Students from Classes 8 to 12 are already attending physical classes in the state. In view of an improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the West Bengal government on Monday revised the COVID-19 restrictions in the state and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from February 16. The state had reopened schools for classes 8th to 12th on February 3.

Karnataka:

Senior schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Wednesday a week after authorities closed them in the face of protests against a ban on female students wearing the hijab Muslim head covering. A court is deliberating the recent ban on schoolgirls wearing the hijab imposed by Karnataka authorities, the latest issue of contention involving India's Muslim minority.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan: The schools in Rajasthan will reopen up to Class 5 in urban areas of the state from February 16. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education. Students will only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents. Schools up to Class 12 reopened on February 1.

Tamil Nadu:

Nursery and playschools reopened today in Tamil Nadu. While children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years, exhibitions are also allowed now and with such fresh relaxations, almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government had reopened all schools from Nursery to 12th classes from February 14. Apart from schools, the UP government has also allowed the reopening of all colleges and other educational institutions in the state from February 14.

Delhi:

The Delhi government had earlier this month announced the reopening of schools in a staggered manner. In Delhi, all schools for classes 9th to 12th and all colleges reopened from February 7, while all schools for students belonging to nursery class and between standards 1-8 resumed physical classes from Monday, February 14.

Chandigarh:

Schools have resumed physical classes for all students from February 14 while coaching institutes are instructed to reopen in full capacity in Hybrid mode.

Jammu and Kashmir:

The state government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutes, skill development institutes, and coaching centres in a phased manner from February 14.

Bihar:

Schools in Bihar opened with 50 per cent capacity for students of class 8 from February 7. It also reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 with 100 per cent capacity. Colleges and coaching institutes have also reopened with 100 per cent capacity. Schools for those below class 8 will remain shut and online classes will continue for all students.

Kerala:

Schools have resumed in-person classes from February 7 for board students. The remaining classes have opened on February 14. As per the guidelines released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, offline classes have been allowed to resume in a phased manner across all educational institutions.

Gujarat:

The Gujarat government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 7 following all Covid protocols and SOPs. Meanwhile, online teaching will continue and students can choose which mode they want to opt for at their convenience

Maharashtra:

Schools have resumed in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. While Mumbai opened offline classes in February first week, Pune and Nagpur opened on February 7. Colleges too have opened campuses from last week.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan