New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are dipping, several states and cities, such as Pune, Banglore, Haryana, Rajasthan, among others, have decided to reopen the schools in an offline mode from February 1. The schools and colleges were shut down in January after a sudden surge in COVID cases, especially the new variant Omicron. The schools and colleges are ordered to follow strict COVID-19 protocols such as staggered entry, use of sanitisers face masks, face shield, respiratory etiquette, etc.

Here's a complete list of states and cities that are reopening schools and colleges from February.

Haryana

The state government is set to reopen all government and private schools for classes 10 to 12 from February 1. However, online teaching will continue, and schools and colleges have been directed to focus on the preparation for the upcoming examination.

Rajasthan

The state government will open schools for classes 10 to 12 from February 1 and for classes 6 to 9 from February 10. However, students have the option to attend online classes if their parents don't allow them.

Pune (Maharashtra)

Pune district has ordered the school and college authorities to reopen. The schools for classes 1 to 8 will open only for half-day, while classes 9 to 10 for a full day. "Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," Ajit Pawar was quoted saying.

Tamil Nadu

Schools, Colleges and other educational institutions will reopen from February 1. The state government has directed to reopen the schools for classes 1 to 12.

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

All the schools, colleges and other educational institutions to reopen from January 31, with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols, said state Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Uttarakhand

The state government has issued a notice to reopen schools for classes 10-12 from January 31.

