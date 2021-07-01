School Reopening News: As we have entered July, the new academis session has also begun, but the question remains will the schools reopen.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the country is witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the state governments have started the unlocking process and have issued some relaxation. Apart from opening markets, restaurants, gyms, etc, the state governments are also planning to re-open the schools for physical classes.

All the schools across the nation were shut down since mid-March 2020 when the COVID-19 hit India. The schools were asked to adopt virtual mode for teaching students, this came out to be a massive transformation in the education sector. In 2021 some states had directed the schools to re-open the schools only for classes 9-12 in physical mode. However, when the second wave of coronavirus hit the country all schools were asked to shut again. Now, as we have entered July, the new academic session has also begun, but the question remains will the schools reopen.

Here's what state and UTs have decided on the reopening of the school and colleges:

Delhi

The Delhi government is in no mood to reopen the schools physically. It is encouraging online teaching-learning mode for government and private schools. The Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia has announced a three-phase action plan for the reopening of schools in online mode for the academic session 2021-22. The first phase started on June 28, during which teachers and students (along with parents when needed) will connect online. The second phase will commence from July 5, in which teachers will also start providing support for emotional and mental health. The third phase will start from August, in which a focus on classroom-based activities will be kept and subject-based worksheets will be given to classes Nursery to VIII.

Bihar

The state government has decided to reopen the schools via online mode phase-wise from July 7 in both online and offline mode simultaneously.

Uttar Pradesh

Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida schools have re-opened schools via online mode. However, teachers have been asked to visit the schools regarding the class 10 and 12 results.

Haryana

Online classes in the state have commenced. Earlier, the Haryana government had directed the schools to remain shut till July 15.

Uttarakhand

The state government have issued a notice regarding the reopening of schools via online mode. The schools have resumed from today and will continue till the COVID-19 situation gets under control.

Karnataka

As per a report in DNA, the state government have commenced the classes for class 8,9 and 10 from today.

Madhya Pradesh

No physical classes from July 1 in the state. Madhya Pradesh to continue with online classes until the COVID-19 situation gets under control.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government is planning to re-open physical classes for all educational institutions with 50 per cent attendance and staggered timings on alternate days.

Telangana

As per a report in the Times of India, the state government are planning to reopen the physical classes from August.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv