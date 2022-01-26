New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the cases of COVID-19 have begun to show a declining trend in several states, the authorities are minimizing the imposed restrictions to bring life back on track. Several state governments are also considering reopening of schools and colleges for the betterment of students. Following is a list of states with the latest development on reopening of schools there:

Delhi

More than 1,600 parents have signed a petition sent to Delhi authorities on Republic Day requesting the opening of schools and Anganwadi centers for physical classes on priority once Delhi begins lifting its current set of COVID-19 restrictions. As per Education Minister, after 100% vaccination of the students is completed, they might re-open the schools.

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 12 have re-opened from January 24 (Monday) with Covid-19 protocols. Maharashtra school education minister, Varsha Gaikwad, on January 20 had made the annoucement.

Uttar Pradesh

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to further close all educational institutions in the state till January 30. They might open after vaccination drive covers a substantial number of population.

Bihar

Because of rising Covid cases in the state, Bihar Government had announced to close the schools in the state till February 6. They might re-open the school if the situation in the state continues to better.

Punjab

Punjab Schools and colleges had been instructed to shift back to online classes with immediate effect till Jan 25. But they might resume offline classes after the situation in the state normalizes.

Haryana

The Haryana education department has decided to open regular schools for the students of classes 10 to 12 from February 1 onwards.

Uttarakhand

All schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed for all classes till January 31 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. In a letter dated January 22, the Uttarakhand government extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 31.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has closed schools for students of classes 10 to 12 until January 31.

Kerala

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala decided to shift the ongoing classes back to online mode on January 21. While students in classes from 1-9 can attend classes in online mode, those in classes 10, 11, ad 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha