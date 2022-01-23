New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In the wake of rising covid-19 cases in the countries, many state schools and educational institutes were shut as stricter restrictions were imposed in the country then. For the past few days, India has seen a massive rise in Covid tally with almost 3 lakhs cases on a daily basis. With the rapid rise in Covid cases, the restrictions have increased and vaccination has also been expanded.

Now, some states have seen the peak of covid in their states and decided to ease the curbs and restrictions imposed, In view of that many state governments have ordered to reopen schools and educational institutes.

List of states where Schools might open, here:

Delhi

The government in Delhi has eased the curbs in the national Capital. Earlier they had announced to close the schools till further orders but now as per Education Minister, after 100% vaccination of the students is completed, they might re-open the schools.

Maharashtra

In most of Maharashtra and it's capital Mumbai, Schools from Classes 1-12 are reopening from Monday Jan24. Maharashtra School Education minister had announced the same and said the pre-primary schools will also commence from the same day.

Uttar Pradesh

In the state, the UP government had announced to close the schools till Jan 30 after cases continued to see a rise in the state. Now with the vaccination of students at great speed, UP might see the opening of government and private schools.

Bihar

In view of rising Covid cases in the state, Bihar Government had announced to close the schools in the state till February 6. They might re-open the school if the situation in the state continues to better.

Punjab

Punjab Schools and colleges had been instructed to shift back to online classes with immediate effect till Jan 25. But they might resume offline classes after the situtation in the state normalizes.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has closed schools for students of classes 10 to 12 until January 31, 2022. Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed and the examinations will be conducted online in all colleges from February 1-20. Keeping in view the situation after this, a decision will be taken regarding the opening of the college.

Kerala

Kerala government had announced a lockdown on January 23 and 30 in view of rising Covid cases. However, there would be no change in the offline classes of 10th, 11th, and 12th standards and special arrangements would be made for those children coming to schools.

Rajasthan

Schools and another education institute will remain closed till January 30, 2022. Online classes will continue for all the classes.

Haryana

The Haryana government announced the closure of schools, colleges till January 26 due to the spike in Covid-19. They might resume after situation normalizes in the state.

Posted By: Ashita Singh