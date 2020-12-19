School Reopening News: With daily national COVID-19 case load dropping below 30,000, several states and Union Territories have announced dates for reopening of schools.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools in Karnataka will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from January 1, state's Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Saturday, though noted that the students from grade 6th to 9th will have to bring written consent letters from their parents to attend classes.

"Students having symptoms of COVID-19 need not attend the classes. Attending classes under Vidyagama (Class 6th to 9th) is not compulsory. Only half day school will be allowed with a limit of maximum 20 students in every class. The provision for mid-day meal will not be continued but food kits will be supplied to the homes of students," Kumar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Puducherry

All schools will reopen in Puducherry from class 1 onwards for half a day from January 4, while full-time classes and normal school activities will begin from January 18. Announcing the government's decision, R Kamalakannan, the agriculture minister who also holds the education portfolio, noted that students, teachers and educational institutions will have to follow Standard Operating procedures (SoPs), which has been communicated to all institutions.

Bihar

The Bihar government has decided to reopen all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state from January 4, 2021. These institutions will be opened in a graded manner. Senior classes and final year students will be called from January 4 itself, while the decision on the reopening of schools for junior classes will be taken after 15 days.

Jharkhand

Schools outside the containment zones across Jharkhand will reopen for Class 10 and 12 from December 21. The students will need parents' permission to attend classes. Classes will also restart in dental and medical colleges, as well as nursing schools from December 21

Status of other states

Madhya Pradesh opened schools for classes X and XII from December 18. Science colleges in the state will open from January 1. Haryana opened schools for classes X and XII from December 14, while classes for students of grade 9 and 11 will begin from December 21. Delhi and Maharashtra -- two of the world COVID-affected states have decided to keep the schools shut for now.

