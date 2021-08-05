School Reopening News: Chandigarh to reopen schools under strict COVID-19 protocols. This decision was taken after seeing a considerable fall in the coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Chandigarh has permitted the schools to reopen the physical classes of 7th and 8th students from next week. The schools will reopen from August 9, 2021, Monday and this decision was taken by Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday. Detailed orders and SOPs for this will be issued soon.

"Seventh and eighth classes of the schools will start functioning physically from 9 August subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to schools," the order read.

Earlier, Chandigarh reopened the schools in an offline mode for classes 9th to 12th from July 19, 2021. Many students were seen attending the schools on alternate days. However, students must note that online classes would continue, and it's not mandatory to attend offline classes. Not just this, students who want to attend the offline classes will have to submit the written consent of their parent's.

Also, coaching institutes were allowed to function in an offline mode on the condition that all eligible students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Schools have been directed to follow strict COVID-19 protocols to keep the deadly virus at bay, this includes social distancing, wearing masks, regular sanitisation and other safety measures.

This decision was taken after seeing a considerable fall in the coronavirus cases and relatively high vaccination numbers in Chandigarh. The reopening in UT is happening in a phased manner. Talking about the COVID-19 cases, UT didn't record any fresh deadly cases in the last 24 hours.

Recently, Bihar has allowed colleges, universities and schools from classes 9 to 12 to resume physical classes from August 7, 2021. The state government has also allowed reopening the coaching institutions. CM Nitish Kumar further added that physical classes for classes 1 to 8 will resume from August 16, 2021. All these institutions will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity under strict COVID-19 protocols.

