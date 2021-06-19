School Reopening News: As the third wave of COVID-19 said to be an ‘impending event’, with more risk of it affecting the young children, NITI Aayog has come up with some answers on reopening of schools in the country.

NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul on Friday said that a lot of things need to be considered while deciding on the reopening schools. "This is a question that keeps coming up," he said in a Press Conference.

Outbreaks reported in schools in other countries, VK Paul reminds

Dr VK Paul, who is also the part of Union Government's core team for the Covid-19 pandemic response, highlighted the improved vaccination coverage and said that change in habits will lead to people implementing social distancing in everyday lives.

“There should come a time when this (reopening of schools) can happen,” Dr Paul said.



"But we should also remember that in many countries schools reopened then outbreaks were reported and they had to shut them down again. We don't want to put our children and teachers in that situation unless we have more confidence that the pandemic won't harm us. Discussion on reopening of schools remains a part of the larger discourse but information that sero prevalence remain equal among children will be useful data," he further added.

Schools in most of the country remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. Students are being taught online ever since, which has raised concerns of the rising digital divide in many parts of the country. Over 27 Crore Indians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma