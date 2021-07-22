New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are declining in Bihar, the state government has started reopening the schools in an offline format. Lately, the Nitish Kumar government has reopened schools for classes 11 and 12. Now, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has announced to reopen schools for classes 1 to 10 soon. As per a recent announcement, the state government is planning to resume the physical classes for primary and middle school students from the second week of August 2021.

Kumar further added that partial unlock will be effective in Bihar till August 6, 2021. Following this more relaxation will be provided in the state and the details regarding the same will be announced in August. Among the relaxations, reopening of schools for classes 1 to 10 is also one of them.

Earlier, the Bihar government resumed the physical classes for students in 11 and 12, colleges and universities with only 50 per cent capacity. The students were allowed to attend the educational institutions on alternative days.

Additional Chief Secretary of Education in Bihar, Sanjay Kumar, also directed the school, colleges and universities to follow COVID-19 protocol strictly.

Apart from Bihar, several other states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, have reopened schools and colleges in a phased manner. However, Delhi is in no mood to reopen the schools until the double-dose vaccination drive is complete in the UT.

Meanwhile, Bihar has declared the Bihar Board class 10 and 12 results 2021 in March and April respectively. The state board is now busy with class 11 admission. The registration process for BSEB students has been closed, while it will open the re-registration window for CBSE, ICSE and other boards as soon as all the results are announced. Students can apply for admission in Intermediate courses of Science/ Commerce/ Art/ Agriculture in various colleges/ schools through the OFSS website.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv