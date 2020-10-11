School Reopening News: According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, schools across India can reopen from October 15 in a 'graded manner'.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre government has issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of schools, nearly six months after it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country.

In its guidelines, the Centre has said that schools can reopen for classes 9-12 in a 'graded manner' from October 15. However, many states are not sure about reopening schools from October 15 and are assessing the situation in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. So as states prepare to reopen schools, here's a list where educational institutions are reopening across India from October 15:

Delhi:

In Delhi, the state government has decided to keep schools closed till October 31 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. The state government, however, has said that online teaching and learning activities will continues for students.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," the state government said in an official order.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced that schools classes 9 to 12 can reopen from October 19 outside containment zones. The state government has said that "classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools".

Maharashtra:

Currently, schools will not reopen from October 15 in Maharashtra and the state government has announced that a decision in this regard will be taken only after assessing the situation post Diwali.

"Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali is over. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation before taking any decision," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has decided not to reopen schools from October 15 and will take a decision only after assessing the situation in the state.

"Neither our government nor the Department of Education is rushing to open schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us," said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

West Bengal:

Schools have not reopened in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken only after mid-November.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, all schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till further orders in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Meghalaya:

Schools in Meghalaya have not reopened now and the state government has sought feedback from parents before taking a final decision on reopening of schools in the state.

Puducherry:

Schools reopened in Puducherry for classes 9-12 from October 8. According to teh state government, students of grades 9 and 11 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, those in classes 10 and 12 will have them on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

"The attendance would not be compulsory and classes are meant for doubt clarification and guidance only," the state government had said.

Haryana:

The Haryana government not yet decided against reopening of schools from October 15.

Gujarat:

Like Maharashtra, schools will not reopen in Gujarat anytime soon and a decision will be taken only after assessing the situation post Diwali.

Andhra Pradesh:

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will stay closed till November 2 because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma