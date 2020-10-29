School Reopening News: The state government also stated that the classes will be held for half-day only and will be conducted on alternative days during the week.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced that all schools and colleges in the state will be reopened from November 2. In an order passed today by the chief minister's office, it was stated that schools for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be opened from November 2, while classes for 6,7 and 8th standard will resume from November 23.

Similarly, the classes for 1st to 5th standard will resume from December 14, the order stated. The state government also stated that the classes will be held for half-day only and will be conducted on alternative days during the week.

"Schools & Colleges will be opened in the state from 2nd November. Classes for 9, 10, 11 & 12 will commence from 2nd Nov. Classes for 6, 7 & 8 will start from 23rd November. Classes will be held for half-day only & on alternate days only", an order by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said today.

The decision came after the Centre last week extended the implementation of Unlock 5 guidelines till November 30, under which the MHA had allowed reopening of schools in a graded manner. The Centre had also granted permission to states to assess the corona situation in their respective regions and take the decision.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been closed since PM Modi had announced the coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country in late March. The state government had earlier decided to reopen the schools from October 5, but due to the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases in the country, the government had decided against it.

Centre's guidelines for the reopening of schools:

The MHA had ordered that several safety measures are to be taken by the schools to ensure that there is no risk of infection among the students. Among the guidelines, the Centre said that physical distancing of at least 6 feet should be followed in classrooms. Similarly, physical distancing shall also be followed in staff rooms, office areas and other places inside the school premises.

As per the SOPs, assemblies, sports and events that can lead to overcrowding are strictly prohibited. The usage of face masks and regular washing of hands with soap is mandatory for all students and staff present on campus. The students are requested to bring a consent letter from parents allowing them to attend the classes.





