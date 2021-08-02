Schools are reopening either completely or in a phased manner for selected classes. In states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh schools have already started in a phased manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As India is recovering from the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, many states, and UTs have decided to open schools after two long years of break. Schools are reopening either completely or in a phased manner for selected classes. In states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh schools have already started in a phased manner. All state governments have instructed educational institutes to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed by them.

Here is a full list of states where educational institutes will be reopening, starting today (August 2):

Punjab

The Punjab government is going to reopen schools in the state from today August 2 (2021). The state government has given permission to schools to hold classes for all junior, middle, and senior-level students. However, the reopening has to be done amid strict COVID-19 protocols. Schools have been asked to ensure all COVID-related safety and precautions. A maximum of 50 per cent attendance is allowed in classes from Monday to Saturday. For boys the timing will be 7.30 am to 12.30 pm and for girls, the timing will be 7.45 am to 12.45 pm.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has also given permission to open all government and private schools from today, August 2. Students of classes 9th to 12th are allowed to visit schools. The order is applicable on all boarding, day-boarding, government, and private educational institutes. However, schools are asked to do thermal scanning at the entry and students will have to bring the consent of the parents. On the other hand, for classes 1 to 5 online teaching will continue. Teachers and staff will also have to bring the RT-PCR test report done in the last 48 hours.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has opened schools for classes 10th and 12th from today (August 2) with a maximum of 50 per cent attendance. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. However, only those districts are allowed to open schools where the COVID-19 positivity rate is 1 per cent for the last seven days.

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh schools are allowed to reopen for classes 10th to 12th from (August 2). On the other hand, classes 5 to 8 are allowed to visit schools to clear doubts. It is mandatory to follow COVID protocols amid the reopening.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha