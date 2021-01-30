Schools Reopening: Almost all the states have also implemented that it will be necessary to sign a written consent of allowing the children to visit the schools; here's all you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Schools in several states are now going to reopen from February, over 10 months after being shut due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As the cases of coronavirus are now steadily dropping, the offline classes for students are going to resume in states including Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The schools across the country will be reopening after almost a year. While several states have already opened the schools for offline classes, there are still several schools that are now going to reopen it for the first time in February. However, the states have issued guidelines for the schools to follow the covid-19 guidelines strictly.

To be noted, the attendance of the classes is not mandatory for the offline classes. Almost all the states have also implemented that it will be necessary to sign a written consent of allowing the children to visit the schools.

Here is the state-wise list of schools reopening from February across the nation:

Gujarat

The offline class of grade 9 and 11 are going to resume from February 1. Earlier, the state reopened the school for classes 10 and 12 on January 11.

Telangana

The state is now going to reopen the schools for Class 9 to 12 in February. Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the reopening of college classes from February 1.

Meghalaya

The state is now set to resume classes for higher education institutions from February 1. To be noted, most of the schools of Meghalaya have already resumed offline classes earlier this year.

Jammu and Kashmir

The SOP to resume classes from February has been announced and higher education institutions in the summer zone of the Jammu region will resume the offline classes for grade 10 to 12 from February 1. Whereas, in the Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, the higher education institutions will resume offline classes on February 15.

Karnataka

Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the schools are now going to reopen from February 1 for Class 9, 10, and Pre-University classes.

Himachal Pradesh

The classes for 8-12 in schools is now set to reopen from February 1. On the other hand, the schools that are in the hilly region and have longer winter vacations will resume classes from February 15.

Delhi

The offline classes for grade 9 and 11 are scheduled to reopen from February 5. Earlier, the offline classes for class 10 and 12 were resumed on January 18 for practical work.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma