New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron, state governments in India have shut down schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for the safety of children and to control the spread of the virus. Many states are also extending the closure of schools due to the alarming rate of increase and positivity rate. Following is a list of states and UTs where schools have been closed with updates on their reopening.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has extended Covid-19 restrictions and closed all schools, colleges and educational institutions till January 23 in view of the rising infections.

Uttarakhand

Winter holidays in Uttarakhand were extended till January 14 but no formal announcement has been made by the state authorities about the opening of schools.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar will remain closed but function in online mode till January 21 for classes up to 8. Offline classes for students of 9 to 12 are allowed with COVID restrictions. The classes will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Madhya Pradesh

All government and private schools in MP will remain closed from January 15 to 31st, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced after a meeting with Crisis Management Group.

Haryana

Educational institutions in Haryana have been closed for students till January 26. However, 50 percent of teachers are called to school on a roster basis.

Rajasthan

All schools for up to class 12th have been closed in Rajasthan till January 30.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi are closed till further orders under the yellow alert. Also, at present, no new circular has been issued regarding CBSE's 10th and 12th exams.

Chhattisgarh

Schools in Chhattisgarh have been closed but studies will continue in online mode. However, colleges in Chhattisgarh are open and classes are being held.

Punjab

In Punjab, all educational institutes will remain closed till January 25. Online education will continue in schools, colleges, and universities. Coaching institutes will also remain closed. However, medical and nursing colleges will function normally.

