New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions were shut down in India after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Ever since then, only a few states reopened the schools in offline mode in early 2021, however, after the second wave of COVID-19 in March once again, schools were asked to resort to virtual teaching. Now, as the coronavirus cases are declining, several states and UTs, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Bihar are once again planning to reopen the schools and other educational institutes in an offline mode.

Here is the list of states that have announced to reopen the schools, colleges and other educational institutions from next week:

Delhi

Delhi government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Maharashtra

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that schools for classes 8 to 12 will reopen from July 15. She tweeted, “It has become a need of the hour to have a co-educational approach to reach out to the students of the last strata of the state.”

Bihar

The state government has decided to reopen the schools for classes 11 and 12, universities, training and polytechnic institutes from July 12. The educational institutes will reopen on alternative days with only 50 per cent capacity.

Gujarat

The state government announced that schools for class 12 and colleges for Undergraduate and Postgraduate students will reopen from July 15. Issuing the guideline, the government directed the schools and colleges to reopen with only 50 per cent capacity. Also, attendance will not be mandatory in the offline class.

Haryana

The state government on Friday announced that classes 9 to 12 will reopen from July 16, while classes 6 to 8 will reopen from July 23. The schools for classes 1 to 5 will continue to stay closed.

Rajasthan

The state education minister Govind Dotsara said schools would reopen once COVID-19 cases decline or when the vaccine is available for the children. However, School Shiksha Pariwar, a private body of more than 40000 schools, has announced to reopen schools from July 16, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh

The state education minister announced to reopen the schools for classes 1 to 12 from August 16, 2021. They have directed the teachers are get vaccinated before August 15.

