New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In wake of surging Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron cases, many state governments and UTs in India have shut down schools, Colleges, educational institutes, and more for safety of students, teachers, and other staff. Earlier, states had resumed classes for secondary as well as primary classes but, the Omicron led-Covid outbreak sent students back to online learning.

Here's a list of states and UTs where schools and colleges have been closed, dates, and detailed order

Delhi

The Delhi government had announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and educational institutions until further orders on December 28, 2021. With that, they also have declared a Yellow alert in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh

UP government had stalled all physical classes for all students (classes 1 to 12) till January 23, 2022. On January 5, the Uttar Pradesh government took a late-night decision to close its schools for students up to class 10 from January 6 to January 16 but then postponed it to Jan 23.

Punjab

Punjab Schools and colleges have been instructed to shift back to online classes with immediate effect till Jan 25. Earlier it was January 15. However, medical and nursing colleges will function normally.

Bihar

Schools in Bihar will remain closed but function in online mode till January 21 for classes up to 8. Offline classes for students of 9 to 12 are allowed with COVID restrictions. The classes will operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has closed all schools, colleges, and coaching centers till February 15, 2022. Certain exceptions have been acknowledged, including class 10 and 12 board examination activities and activities permitted by the school and university authorities.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has closed schools for students of classes 10 to 12 until January 31, 2022. Earlier, the state government announced to close all schools from Classes 1 to 8. Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed. While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9.

Kerala

The Kerala govt on January 15 put on hold the offline classes for students of grades 1 to 9 for two weeks. However, there would be no change in the offline classes of 10th, 11th and 12th standards and special arrangements would be made for those children coming to schools.

Rajasthan

Schools and another education institute will remain closed till January 30, 2022. Online classes will continue for all the classes.

Madhya Pradesh

MP closed all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 in the state till January 31. MP board pre-board exams for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled to begin from January 20, would be conducted as per schedule. However, the examinations would now be conducted in ‘take-home exam’ format. Schools have been instructed to make the necessary arrangement for the same.

Gujarat

Gujarat government decided to close schools for physical classes for students from Class 1 to Class 9 till January 31, 2022. Coaching centres for students Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run at 50 percent capacity, according to government orders.

Telangana

All schools and colleges in the state have been closed after the state has been closed till January 30, 2022.

Haryana

The Haryana government announced the closure of schools, colleges till January 26 due to the spike in Covid-19.

Puducherry

On January 18, the Puducherry government closed all the schools in UT till January 31, 2022.

