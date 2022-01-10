New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 and new variant Omicron cases across India, state and UT governments are shutting down the schools, colleges and other educational institutions. They are asking the authorities to continue the classes in an online mode to curb the outspread of the virus. So far, several states such as Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Assam have closed the schools by the end of January, while Odisha and Maharashtra have announced the closure of schools till the second week of February.

Here we have brought you the complete list of states and UTS, who have recently closed the schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Delhi

Delhi schools, colleges and other educational institutions were closed in December after the Arvind Kejriwal government-imposed 'Yellow Alert'. Also, the government has announced winter vacations for classes 1 to 5.

Maharashtra

The state government has closed the schools and colleges till February 15, while the board exams of classes 10 and 12 will continue with their activities.

Puducherry

Private and government schools for classes 1 to 9 has been closed until further orders, as precautionary measures, due to a hike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The classes will continue in the online mode.

Bihar

The state government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till January 21.

Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared holidays at all educational institutions till January 16.

Haryana

The state government has announced winter vacation in the schools till January 12.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government has ordered the closure of schools for physical classes till January 16, but online classes will be held as usual.

Gujarat

The state government has closed the schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and Omicron fear. Also, they have imposed restrictions on coaching centres-- only 50 per cent capacity allowed.

West Bengal

The state government has announced the closure of schools and other educational institutions from January 3 onwards owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Rajasthan

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government has closed schools in urban areas till January 30.

Uttarakhand

All schools and Anganwadi centres have nee closed till January 16.

Odisha

Odisha schools, colleges and hostels have been closed till February 1.

Goa

Schools have been closed for physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 till January 26, while students of classes 10 to 12 have to come only for the vaccination. The state government has also ordered the closure of colleges till January 26.

Jharkhand

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed till January 15, 2022, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chandigarh

Schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutes have been shut down until further notice. Officials have asked the authorities to continue the classes in an online mode. However, the Medical and Nursing Colleges have been allowed to continue to function in offline mode.

Himachal Pradesh

Schools, colleges and all other educational institutes have been closed in the state till January 26.

Assam

All schools from class 1 to Class 5 have been closed, while schools in Kamrup-Metropolitan district have shut down schools from classes 1 to 8 till January 30. Meanwhile, students of classes 9 to 12 will continue with their offline classes and visit their schools for vaccination.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has closed the schools for Classes 1 to 9 till January 20 and have asked to continue the classes online. While classes for 10 to 12 will have to attend the offline classes. College exams have also been postponed till January 20.

Bengaluru

All schools and colleges have been closed barring Class 10-12 students, Nursing & Medical Colleges for two weeks.

Chhattisgarh

CM Bhupesh Baghel's office or CMO has announced the closure of the schools in the districts with a positivity rate of 4 per cent or above.

