New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the rising number of Omicron cases, several states have once again shut down the schools, colleges and other educational institutions to curb the outspread of the virus. The state governments have announced the winter vacation in the schools while others are conducting classes online.

Here we have brought you the list of states and UTs that have announced the closure of schools.



Delhi

Delhi government has announced 'Yellow Alert' after the national capital witnessed a hike in Omicron cases from 2-3 per cent to 25-30 per cent in two weeks. Soon after, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released new guidelines in which schools, colleges and other educational institutions had to be closed until further orders. Also, the government has announced winter vacations for classes 1 to 5.

Haryana

After witnessing a sharp surge in the Omicron cases, the state government announced new restrictions, including the closure of schools and colleges. As per the notice, the state government has announced winter vacation in the schools and will remain close till January 12.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Greater Noida have been shut down after witnessing a surge in Omicron cases and severe cold waves. The state government has announced winter vacations in government schools up to class 8. The schools will remain close for 15 days, that is, from December 31, 2021, to January 14, 2022. However, no guidelines have been issued for private schools.

Maharashtra

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has informed that schools can be closed if COVID cases surge. The official announcement of the closure of the schools has not been made yet, but it is being speculated that an update may come soon.

West Bengal

The state government has cancelled all the international flights coming to Kolkata after a surge in COVID-19 cases. Also, reports are doing that soon CM Mamata Banerjee may announce the closure of schools and other educational institutions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv