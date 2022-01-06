New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to rise across India, several states have announced more curbs to contain the virus. Schools are being shut down as a precautionary measure for the safety of children. Following is a list of all the states where schools and other educational institutes have been closed.

Delhi

The Delhi government announced the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes with immediate effect on December 28, 2021. This is as per the yellow alert that the government issued after a spike in cases.

Haryana

Haryana state government decided to shut schools and colleges till January 12. Offline classes were going on for all classes with 50 percent capacity.

Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has directed school authorities to suspend normal classes to break the chain of transmission. Online classes will be allowed for classes 1 to 9 and physical classes for classes 10 and 12.

Goa

Schools and colleges in Goa have been closed till January 26. Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against COVID-19.

Maharashtra

In Mumbai, offline classes for classes 1 to 9 and class 11 will be canceled till January 31. However, students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person. In Pune, schools will be closed for classes 1 to 8 till January 30 as COVID positivity rate touched 18 per cent in the city.

West Bengal

Schools and other educational institutions were temporarily shut down in West Bengal from January 3.

Karnataka

Karnataka state government has asked all educational institutes to postpone all programs and gatherings till January 15.

Bihar

Due to intense cold and the rise in COVID-19 cases, schools in Patna were ordered to remain close for the week on January 2.

Odisha

Orrisa government withdrew its decision to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government ordered the closure of classes 1-8 in Jaipur from January 3 to 9. It was also made mandatory for the students to take written permission from their parents before attending coaching institutes.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Greater Noida have been shut down after witnessing a surge in Omicron cases and severe cold waves. The schools will remain close for 15 days, from December 31, 2021, to January 14, 2022.

Chhattisgarh

Schools will be closed in all districts of Chhattisgarh with positivity rate of 4 per cent or more until further order. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Office.

Punjab

All schools, colleges will be closed in the state till January 15. This is because Punjab's COVID caseload has seen an exponential rise over the last one week.

Jharkhand

All schools, colleges will be closed in the state till January 15.

Telangana

Schools and colleges will be closed from January 8 to January 16.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha