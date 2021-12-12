New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: School Children in Haryana will be taught Shlokas from the Holy book 'Bhagavad Geeta' in the next academic session across the state. The Chief Minister made this announcement at the ongoing international Gita Mahotsava in Kurukshetra, on Sunday.

While addressing a seminar at the Gita Gyan Sansthanam and Kurukshetra University as part of the international Gita festival, Haryana Chief Minister said that "books related to Gita will become a part of the curriculum for Classes 5 and 7."

Now, from the next academic session that begins around April, students of Classes 5 and 7 will be taught how to recite the Shlokas, to imbibe the essence of Gita in them.

The Chief Minister said the youth should imbibe the essence of Gita in their lives as the message of the holy book was given not for only Arjuna but for all of us. Mr Khattar said in order to enhance the scale of the annual international Gita Mahotsav, a Gita Jayanti committee would be constituted from next year.

He said a Mahabharata-themed museum is being constructed at 'Geetasthali' in Jyotisar on two acres of land at a cost of Rs 205 crore. In this building, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the mythical Saraswati river and Vedic civilisation will be depicted through multimedia systems, he said.

He said on the lines of Ram Lila, Krishna Utsav would also be organised during the international Gita Mahotsava from next year. In this festival, which lasts around six days, different incidents related to the life of Lord Krishna will be depicted through tableaux, he said, adding that there will be a light and sound show as well. He said the Bhagavad Gita was a source of inspiration for the country's freedom fighters too.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh