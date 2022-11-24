Scholarships For Indian Students Who Want To Study Abroad; See List

Many Indian students dream of studying abroad to get quality education. Studying abroad not only provides students with the required skills and qualifications for a job but also gives a fresh perspective on the industry that students are aiming to achieve. Nowadays a lot of students are choosing to go aboard for higher education as it opens new doors of opportunities. Students get to explore a lot in terms of education, culture, skills and language. Here are some of the popular Indian scholarships for studying aboard.

Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships

The Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowship is designed for Indian students to pursue a master’s degree program at selected US universities in the area of Arts and Culture Management including Heritage Conservation and Museum Studies, Economics, Environmental Studies, Higher Education Administration, International Affairs, International Legal Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, Public Administration, Public Health, Urban and Regional Planning, and Women’s Studies/Gender Studies.

The Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowship is a merit-based and need-based program offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation. Students who have completed a degree equivalent to the United States bachelor’s degree are eligible to receive this scholarship. This includes the completion of a four-year bachelor’s program, master’s program, or postgraduate diploma. The scholarship amount is variable and can be renewed yearly.

The JN Tata Endowment scholarship Higher Education of Indians

JN Tata Endowment Scholarship provides partial financial assistance to Indian students seeking higher education in international universities across the world to pursue Postgraduate, Doctoral, Postdoctoral, and Research studies.

The scholarship amount starts from Rs 1,00,000 to 10,00,000, depending upon the eligibility criteria met by the student. Additionally, gift scholarships are offered depending upon the student’s academic performance in their university a value of Rs 75,000.

Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship Programme

The Aga Khan Foundation Scholarships offer students a remarkable opportunity to study abroad at universities in France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Canada and the united states.

Students who apply for this scholarship will get a 50 per cent loan and 50 per cent grant amount. In this scholarship, preference is mostly given to applications for Master's programs. The selection process includes consistent academic effort and excellence. Students need to prove genuine recruitment for financial support to get this scholarship.

Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship

Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships to build long-term capacity to address climate change-related issues in India and the U.S. This scholarship is for those students who want to seek careers toward climate change-related studies and research including Energy Studies, Earth Sciences, Geology, Environmental Sciences, Renewable Energy, Smart Cities, Agriculture, Public Policy, Environmental Engineering, and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

This program is for Indian scholars who possess a PhD qualification from a recognized Indian institution. The common goal is to tackle the issue of climate change. This government scholarship supports Indian students who are beginning their careers and require financial resources to sustain their work in climate studies and related teaching and research activities.

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the National Overseas Scholarship is for students from economically backward classes including scheduled castes, denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans.

Students can apply for this scholarship to pursue Master’s or PhD level programs in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. This scholarship covers a wide range of expenses including travel and medical insurance. Students need to score a minimum of 55 per cent in the Undergraduate program to pursue a master’s course aboard.