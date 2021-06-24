During the hearing, the apex court also rapped the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 crisis and it will be held responsible "if there is even one fatality".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed state boards to formulate the assessment scheme for board exams of class 12 students in the next 10 days and declare the results by July 31.

During the hearing, the apex court also rapped the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 crisis and it will be held responsible "if there is even one fatality".

"How can you risk the lives of students. we are not satisfied with your reply. But explain the safety and covid protocol arrangements. Second covid wave is different. we accept your reply but specify this. what if rooms are without ventilation. we have to be convinced," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had also submitted the assessment criteria for class 12 board exams after directions from the Supreme Court.

Later, the top court had refused to interfere with the assessment criteria of the CBSE and the CISCE, calling the schemes "fair and reasonable".

"We hold that there is no reason to interfere with the Scheme propounded by the CBSE or ICSE. Notably, there is other set of students represented by different counsel who have unreservedly supported the Schemes under consideration and do not want any interference therewith," the top court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

It also dealt with the submission that there is possibility of CBSE schools manipulating the records as the relevant data on the basis of which internal assessment is to be done is not in the custody or in possession of the board.

"Even this submission does not commend to us. We find force in the argument canvassed by learned Attorney General for India that the broad-based Result Committee would examine all aspects of the matter and take decision on the basis of registers maintained by the concerned schools, and inspected by the competent authority. On the basis of such vague apprehension, the Scheme as has been propounded cannot be doubted," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma