State Bank of India has invited online applications for the 3,850 vacancies for the post of Circle-based Officer.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: State Bank of India has announced as many as 3,850 vacancies of Officer posts in various cities and has invited online applications for the same.

Candidates who are willing to join as Officer in SBI will have to apply online through the bank’s career portal - sbi.co.in - starting today, July 27. The last date of filing candidatures is till August 16.

The 3,850 vacancies for the post of Officer in SBI are distributed as follows - 750 in Gujarat, 750 in Karnataka, 296 in Madhya Pradesh, 104 in Chhattisgarh, 550 in Tamil Nadu, 550 in Telangana, 500 in Rajasthan, 517 in Maharashtra and 33 in Goa.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates needs to be a graduate in any stream from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

The applicant must not be above 30 years as on August 1, 2020. This means, the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1990.

The candidate applying for the post of Officer in SBI should have a minimum experience of 2 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Furthermore, the candidate needs to produce 10th or 12th marksheet/certificate as a proof that he/she has studied the specific local language of the state where he is applying for the job.

Selection Process

While the selection is based on shortlisting of candidatures followed by interview, the SBI says that it "reserves right to conduct written interview". The merit list is prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the interview.

On joning the selected candidates will be designated as “Circle Based Officers” (CBOs) and will be on probation for a period of 6 months.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only from 27.07.2020 to 16.08.2020. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta