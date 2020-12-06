SBI Apprentice 2020: The selection process of the candidate will take place on the basis of online written test and test of the local language.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has started hiring for various posts of Apprentice in different departments across the country. The last date to register for the examination is December 10, 2020. SBI started the hiring of 8,500 vacancies of Apprentice posts in various states that will be done through the exam that is slated to take place in the month of January 2021.

When did the application process begin for SBI Apprentice 2020?

The commencement of submission of online application of SBI Apprentice 2020 began on November 20, 2020.

What is the last date for the submission of online application?

The last date to submit the online application is December 10, 2020.

What is the eligibility criteria of SBI Apprentice 2020?

The minimum criteria to apply for this position is that the candidate must have completed graduation from a recognised University/ Institute before October 31, 2020.

What is the age limit to apply for this position?

The candidate must be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). The relaxation in upper age limit is only applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

What will be the salary of SBI Apprentice?

The apprentices would be eligible for the stipend of Rs 15000 per month during 1st year, Rs 16500 per month during 2nd year and Rs 19000 per month during 3rd year.

The eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in. The selection process of the candidate will take place on the basis of online written test and test of the local language.

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS category is Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

