SBI PO Recruitment 2022 Registration Begins On Sept 22 At sbi.co.in; Details Here

THE STATE Bank of India (SBI) has opened the registration procedure for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO). Those candidates who are eligible as well as interested can visit the official career portal of SBI and complete their registrations-- sbi.co.in/careers, or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Applications have been invited for a total of 1673 PO vacancies, out of which 1,600 are regular and 73 are backlog posts.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps in order to apply for the exam.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: How To Register?

Step 1: Go to the official website--sbi.com.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that says, "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".

Step 3: You will now see the SBI 2022 registration window opening on the screen.

Step 4: Register and log in with your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form and then submit the required documents.

Step 6: Now, pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: What Is The Selection Process?

Candidates, at first, need to qualify for preliminary and main examinations. It will be a three-phase process – preliminary exam, main examination, and psychometric test.

Candidates need to qualify in both phase-II and phase-III separately and marks secured in these exams will be used for preparing the final merit list. It is being informed that the marks secured in the preliminary exam (phase-I) will not be added to the final merit list.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Those who have a degree of graduation from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government can appear for the exam.

Also, those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation can also apply for the post of PO. In case such students get selected, they need to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022. The age limit, meanwhile, is between 21 to 30 years.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment of SBI PO 2022 is October 12, 2022. You are advised to register on time to avoid any last-minute problems.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Those who belong to either general, EWS, or OBC categories need to pay a fee amounting to Rs 750. Meanwhile, candidates of the SC/ST/PwBD category don't need to pay any application fee.