SBI PO Prelims Result 2022-23 Released On Official Website At sbi.co.in; Here's How To Download

The State Bank of India, SBI on Tuesday released the results of the SBI probationary officer (PO prelims exam 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the exams can check their SBI PO prelims 2022 results at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO 2022 prelims exam was held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022.

To download the results, candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Now, the SBI PO Main exam will be held on January 30, 2023. The Candidates who successfully clear the SBI PO prelims exam 2022 will eligible to appear in the SBI PO main exam.

The SBI PO mains admit card link will also be released on the official website shortly. The candidates are advised to keep track of the SBI PO Mains Admit Card Link. The mains exam will be 250 marks.

SBI PO Result 2022: Steps to Download SBI PO Prelims Result

Visit the SBI official website- sbi.co.in

Click on the 'Careers' section in the index tab.

Now, click on the banner "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT ANNOUNCED."

Login into the website Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number

Check the results and download them for future use.

SBI conducts the SBI PO 2022 exam to fill a total of 1,673 vacancies for probationary officers in various State Bank of India branches across the country. Meanwhile, all the candidates must note that selection for SBI PO will be done on the basis of the following rounds: Prelims Written Examination (CBT) of 100 Marks, Main Written Examination (CBT) + Descriptive Test of 250 Marks, Interview/ Group Discussion of 50 Marks, Document Verification followed by the Medical Examination.

Candidates must qualify for three stages in the SBI PO exam 2022 - preliminary, mains and interview round to get shortlisted for SBI PO post. Once qualified in all stages of the SBI PO exam 2022, candidates will be invited for Medical examination and document verification.