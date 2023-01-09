SBI PO Prelims Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon At sbi.co.in; Check Details

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the result for SBI PO Prelims 2022 soon. The examination was conducted on December 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the SBI PO Prelim Result 2022 at– sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill up 1,673 vacant posts. Only those candidates who clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam. The mains examination will be held in January end or February 2023.

The cut-off will be released on the official website as soon as the SBI PO Prelims result is released. The cut-off is calculated keeping certain factors in consideration like the number of applicants, number of vacancies, level of exam, and previous year's cut-off marks. Candidates who will score above the cut-off will be eligible to take part in the Mains exam.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination: 17th,18th,19th, 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination: December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter: January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination: February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter: February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises: February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result: March 2023 onwards

SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the career tab, and then click on the latest announcement section

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to enter their roll number or registration number and date of birth

Step 4: SBI PO prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and print out the SBI PO Prelims Result for the future reference