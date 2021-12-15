New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO 2021 result for the prelims exam online. Candidates who appeared for the examination on 20, 21, and 27 November 2021 can check their marks by using their roll number and password on the official website -- sbi.co.in.

The exam was conducted to recruit Probationary Officer posts in different banks. It should be noted that through this recruitment drive a total of 2056 posts of PO will be filled. As per numbers, then almost 10 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who will clear the preliminary examination will be eligible for the main examination. The SBI PO 2021 mains exam is expected to be conducted on January 2022 tentatively.

Here's how you can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, the candidate will find the 'Current Openings' link -- click on that

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Recruitment for Probationary Officer' link

Step 4: Now, click on “Result for Preliminary Exam”

Step 5: Now, the candidate needs to enter the necessary details and captcha.

Step 6: The result will appear in front of your screen. The candidate can download SBI PO Pre Result 2021 and check the marks.

NOTE: Take a printout of the result for future use.

Apart from the prelim results, SBI has also released a notification to recruit over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO). As per the official notice over the website, On December 9, the bank has started with the registration process to fill as many as 1,226 vacant posts.

Number of vacancies:

*Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

*Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

*Bhopal (Hindi): 214

*Chennai (Tamil): 276

*Jaipur (Hindi): 104

How to apply for SBI recruitment 2021?

It should be noted that the candidates can only apply through online mode as the bank is not accepting any other mode. Candidates who are interested in applying can register themselves online through Bank's website at https://bank.sbi/careers. Once registered, the candidates are required to pay the required application fee.

Age limit for SBI recruitment 2021:

As of December 1, 2021, a candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen