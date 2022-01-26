New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: State Bank of India announced the SBI PO Mains Result 2021. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

Candidates who have had cleared the prelims exam were eligible to appear for the mains exam. The mains exam was conducted on January 2, 2022, and the results of prelims were declared on December 16, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in their mains exam will be eligible to appear for the interview. The interview is expected to take place on the second or third week of February 2022, and the institution will release the call letter on the first or second week of February.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can easily check their results by following the given procedure.

SBI PO Mains Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the 'career link' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Mains Result 2021 link

step 4: A PDF will open in front of candidates, which will have their results

NOTE: Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process took place on October 5th and ended on October 25th, 2021. `This recruitment drive will fill up 2056 posts in the organization. The final results will be announced in February or March 2022.

