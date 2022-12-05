SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Prelims Admit Card Released At sbi.co.in; Check Exam Pattern

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday (December 5) released the admit cards for the recruitment exam of Probationary Officers (SBI PO) 2022. The exam will be held on December 17, 18, 19 and 20. Through the SBI PO exam, a total of 1673 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can download the admit card at– sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The selection of candidates for probationary officers posts will be done on the basis of an examination conducted in three phases. In the first phase, preliminary examination will be conducted and it will consist of objective-type questions for 100 marks. In the second phase, the main examination will be conducted. There will be objective-type questions for 200 marks and descriptive-type questions for 50 marks. Descriptive tests will be conducted immediately after the completion of the objective test and candidates have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer. While the third stage will be the psychometric test. It consists of interviews and group exercises with the candidates.

The SBI PO prelims exam has three sections including English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI PO prelims exam is of 100 marks with 100 questions. There is a negative marking for wrong responses. Candidates have to clear the prelims SBI PO exam cutoff marks to move to the next stage of the SBI PO selection procedure.

The final selection of candidates in the SBI PO examination is done on the basis of their performance in the mains exam and interview process. Candidates who clear the cutoff marks in the SBI PO prelims exam, mains exam and interview stage will qualify for the final merit list. The final SBI PO merit list is prepared based on the candidate's marks in the mains exam and interview.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the career link and a new page will open on the screen

Step 3: Click on the link ‘SBI PO Prelims Admit Cards 2022’

Step 4: Now, enter the login details

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download and printout the admit card for future reference