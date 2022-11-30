SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Expected To Be Released By Next Week At sbi.co.in; Here’s How To Check

THE STATE Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release SBI PO Admit Card 2022 by next week. The prelims examination will be held from December 17 to 20. A total of 1673 vacant posts of Probationary Officers are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates registered for Probationary Officer posts can download the admit card at– sbi.co.in.

The selection of candidates for probationary officers posts will be done on the basis of examination conducted in three phases. In the first phase, preliminary examination will be conducted and it will consist of objective-type questions for 100 marks. In the second phase, the main examination will be conducted. There will be objective-type questions for 200 marks and descriptive-type questions for 50 marks. Descriptive tests will be conducted immediately after the completion of the objective test and candidates have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer. While the third stage will be the psychometric test. It consists of interviews and group exercises with the candidates.

The SBI PO prelims exam has three sections including English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The SBI PO prelims exam is of 100 marks with 100 questions. There is a negative marking for wrong responses. Candidates have to clear the prelims SBI PO exam cutoff marks to move to the next stage of the SBI PO selection procedure.

The final selection of candidates in the SBI PO examination is done on the basis of their performance in the mains exam and interview process. Candidates who clear the cutoff marks in the SBI PO prelims exam, mains exam and interview stage will qualify for the final merit list. The final SBI PO merit list is prepared based on the candidate's marks in the mains exam and interview.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the careers link and a new page will open in the screen

Step 3: Click on the link ‘SBI PO Admit card 2022’

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future reference