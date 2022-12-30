SBI Clerk Result 2022: Prelims Result And Cut Off To Release Soon At sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the result for the Clerk Junior Associate exam soon. The examination was conducted on November 12, 19, 20, and 25, 2022. Along with the result, SBI will be releasing the scorecard and cut-off also. Once released, candidates can check the result at– sbi.co.in.

Through this recruitment drive, over 5,486 vacant posts will be filled for the post of SBI clerk junior associate. Out of which 5008 vacant posts have been announced for regular posts and 478 vacant posts for Backlog. Last year, the SBI introduced 5,454 Vacancies.

Candidates who clear the SBI clerk junior associate prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The last round of this recruitment drive will be the interview round. The dates of other rounds will be released soon on the official website of SBI.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details To Be Mentioned on the result

-Candidate’s Name

-Candidate's Roll number

-Candidate's Registration number

-Name of exam

-Pass status

-Total Marks Marks Scored

-Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Check Last Year Cut Off List

Andaman & Nicobar– 66.25

Arunachal Pradesh– 69.25

Assam– 68.50

Chhattisgarh– 76.5

Delhi– 83

Gujarat– 64.5

Haryana– 79.75

Himachal Pradesh– 80.25

Jharkhand– 69.25

Karnataka– 64.25

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download SBI Clerk Result 2022’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth

Step 4: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and take a printout for the future reference.